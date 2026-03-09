Reserved presents new spring collection

Reserved's new spring collection blossoms with a contemporary wardrobe of sophisticated contrasts, vibrant colours and tailored silhouettes. The range is rich in seasonal must-haves, designed to empower every woman with energy, character and freedom.

At the heart of the collection is a harmonious dialogue between lightness and structure. Light, fluid fabrics meet more defined silhouettes, while the delicacy of pastel nuances contrasts with the bolder attitude of outerwear in intense shades. The result is a versatile and contemporary wardrobe that naturally interprets feminine personal style.

Credits: Reserved

Key pieces for the season include combinations with an effortless-chic appeal. A canary yellow lace slip dress, crafted from lyocell and viscose, is paired with a sand-coloured suede jacket and brown knee-high boots. Similarly, an asymmetrical sand-coloured dress is balanced with a black leather fringed jacket.

A refined, all-burgundy look, built through elegant layering, captures the soul of the collection: romantic yet decisive, delicate yet always contemporary. Sculptural shapes and soft volumes alternate with draping, asymmetry and fringes, while leather and leather-effect finishes add a touch of character.

Credits: Reserved

The colour palette makes bold pairings feel surprisingly natural. It all starts from a neutral base, enlivened by bright colour accents. Classic black and white – with white named by Pantone as Colour of the Year – meets natural shades such as sand, walnut brown, olive green and delicate light blue. Bright yellow, millennial pink, soft oranges, deep red and cobalt blue energise the collection.

Alongside statement garments, the collection also offers a series of pieces perfect for everyday styling. These include lace tops in shades of yellow and blue; off-the-shoulder styles; an elegant viscose halter top with a draped neckline; and an asymmetrical brown top to wear with denim. Jeans are updated with the barrel silhouette, one of today's most current shapes, offered in several contemporary washes.

Credits: Reserved

Details complete the collection with a refined touch. Lace, fringes, scarves, mandarin collars and asymmetrical cuts add depth to the design.

Accessories reinterpret catwalk trends with contemporary elegance. Dark brown suede features on wide-leg, knee-high boots and kitten-heel pumps, alongside pointed high-heeled court shoes, white pumps and slingback styles. Standout bags include the brown suede flap bag, a new beige bucket bag, a woven shopper, a baguette bag and a mini handbag in soft leather.

The final look is defined by the season's accessories: a triangular lace scarf worn on the hips; jewellery with large brown stones paired with silver-tone finishes; and oversized aviator sunglasses.

Credits: Reserved

The spring/summer 2026 campaign was photographed by Mateusz Stankiewicz. The shots, set amidst water, sky and textured architecture, showcase the collection immersed in the vibrant light of the new season.