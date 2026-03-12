Revived Replacement Elements for VISLON® Wins the iF Design Award 2026

YKK Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Matsushima; hereinafter “YKK”) is proud to announce that its Revived Replacement Elements for VISLON® has been awarded the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, an award that recognizes excellence in design and quality, organized by iF Design Foundation.

Established in 1954 in Germany, the iF Design Award is one of the world’s most prestigious international design awards. For the 2026 awards, more than 10,000 entries were submitted from 68 countries and regions, and a rigorous evaluation was conducted by a jury of 129 design experts.

Overview over Award-Winning Products: Revived Replacement Elements for VISLON®

The Revived Replacement Elements for VISLON® enable damaged VISLON® zippers to be repaired by attaching die‑cast replacement elements with a dedicated tool when individual elements come off the zipper tape. By introducing these elements together with dedicated tools, brands’ repair centers can perform repairs more efficiently, significantly reducing repair time by allowing only the damaged element to be replaced rather than removing and replacing the entire zipper. The product received particularly high evaluations in the Sustainability and Idea categories, leading to this award.

Credits: YKK Corporation

Credits: YKK Corporation

Credits: YKK Corporation

Further information about the Revived Replacement Elements for VISLON® can be found on the official ifdesign.com website under “Winners & iF Ranking” and in the “YKK DIGITAL SHOWROOM”.