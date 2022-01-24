Ricosta & Pepino Autumn/Winter 2022/2023

Let's go outside! Children's shoes for the coming autumn/winter season - wonderfully sustainable and always one step ahead in terms of look and feel.

WE DO CARE. After the sensational launch of the CARE series, the best performers in terms of environmental protection, fairness and transparency, these precious models for children learning to walk will demonstrate their full creativity in the autumn and winter. An upper made entirely of "Nordwolle" wool from the island of Rügen enhances the range with a genuine natural product. The fat content in this wool is a unique way to keep moisture away from your child's feet. These soft and cosy sustainability all stars are available in sizes 20 to 28.

Ricosta & Pepino, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

Houston, we have a solution. The PEPINO model NEIL is ideal for your child's first and subsequent steps. When learning to walk, little adventurers are supported by a soft, flexible sole, inspired by the classic astronaut shoes of our space heroes. Completely washable thanks to the non-animal microfibre material, these cute newcomers impress not only in your child's universe, but especially during real-world everyday missions.

Ricosta & Pepino, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

All's wool that ends wool. Eagerly awaited and finally about to be launched. The winter Krabbelmax model COLIN combines the desired factors that parents with children wanting to walk are looking for this season – lining made of soft and cosy lambswool and a smooth easy-care leather upper in rich colours. The honey-coloured natural rubber soles ensure that your child will not slip on any surface. Sizes start at 20 and go up to 26.

Ricosta & Pepino, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

You're a firework. The new shimmering leather "fireworks" give these mini-boots from the Walk series a brightly coloured touch. Colours explode on a night-like background on the PEPINO lace-up model ILVY with a zip fastening at the side. The elegant and high-quality look also underlines all the factors that determine the perfect PEPINO fit. A real boom for little fashion girls in sizes 20 to 28.

Ricosta & Pepino, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

Perfect for mum too. Who loves the new Square series more? Mother or daughter. The SURI Chelsea boot and the SVEA high-top boot provide all the fashionable features to make a dream team happy. But the striking sole designs alone are impressive. The size range promises plenty of scope: from 31 to 41, city girls and mums can float on cloud nine.

Ricosta & Pepino, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

Always on TOP. A new outdoor all-rounder is being launched with the JORK high-top boot. Cool eyelets with elastic lacing and a Velcro fastener give adventurous kids excellent support. With functional features, thanks to the waterproof RICOSTA Tex membrane and non-slip PU sole, your child's feet will remain really dry, even in very wet weather. In sizes 28 to 35, this outdoor hero is a must-have.

Ricosta & Pepino, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

Believe in yourself. The Parkour series is bursting with self-confidence and sporty finesse. The TPU sole of the lightweight HILL high-top sneaker gives every child the necessary grip regardless of the surface on which their challenge starts. Turning the technical BOA fastening system adjusts the shoe to ensure a perfect fit. The size range from 28 to 39 also guarantees unlimited fun for the young and old.