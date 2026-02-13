Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty launches new Valentine’s Day collections

Leading the campaign as a modern-day goddess, Rihanna stars alongside actor and actress Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr., as well as models Emma Arletta and Vivian Wilson. Together, they bring the collection’s empowering and romantic vision to life.

The Valentine’s Day drop offers a range of intimate styles for everyone to enjoy. Standout collections include Sinful Rose Printed Lace, Roselace, Nite Shade, Savage X Satin, and Savage X Boxers, blending signature Savage X Fenty edge with romantic details.

Credits: Savage X Fenty

The Valentine’s Day collections are available to shop online at savagex.com, in Savage X Fenty retail stores, and through select wholesale partners worldwide. Prices range from £22 to £70 for Rewards members and £12 to £50 for non-Rewards members.