Rino&Pelle enthusiastically takes part in the SS23 trade show season

After the past few seasons when contact with customers and presentation of new collections mainly took place online, Rino&Pelle is at the starting line to enthusiastically present its new summer collection physically again during the coming trade show season. The brand can be found at the Premium fashion fair in Berlin (7-9 July) and at Pure in London (17-19 July).

Trade show season

After a turbulent period, Rino&Pelle is looking forward to returning to the trade shows with a fresh new collection. The brand has made a cognizant choice to now mainly focus on a wider reach via international trade shows. This is also why the brand will not participate in the Modefabriek in Amsterdam.

Recently there has been a lot of change in the sales division within the organisation - the new sales team can't wait to finally get to know the RINO customers personally!

Exhibition stand

Rino&Pelle is looking forward to welcoming visitors to its stand again. The modern design of the stand gives it an open ambience. Pastel tones and golden elements form the basis of the stand, combined with sleek and organic shapes. In the spirit of sustainability, Rino&Pelle works with a modular exhibition system, so all the individual components can be used at different trade shows. This season, the tangible brochure that is normally distributed at trade shows is making way for a QR code. This code enables customers to get inspired by the refreshing new collection at any time.

SS’23

As everyone has come to expect from Rino&Pelle, the new collection consists of a colourful outerwear collection. The RINO innovative ready-to-wear collection is also not one to be missed.

What's new is that the collection is divided into three different drops, each with its own theme and colour palette.

In outerwear, trench coats and quilted coats set the tone. Alongside these, you can also expect short, lightly padded jackets in fresh new colours. The brand has also expanded its well-known knitwear programme with new textures, colours and prints. From timeless basics to trendy items, in lively summer colours like purple, orange and bright blue. Finally, the last drop will be a mini beach capsule collection. Nothing seems to stand in the way of Rino&Pelle leaving the gloomy times behind and focusing on the new season with positive energy.

Don't hesitate to visit the Rino&Pelle stand at the trade shows - the cheerful collection and modern stand are really a must-see!

Premium Berlin – Hall 14, stand: H14-A 08

Pure London – stand: D38