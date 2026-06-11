River Island announces exclusive summer ‘Hen Do’ edit with Molly Smith

River Island is thrilled to announce its latest style partnership: an exclusive summer edit curated by TV and podcast personality and bride-to-be Molly Smith, who just celebrated her hen do ahead of her big day. Ahead of her upcoming Summer nuptials, Molly has teamed up with River Island to curate a capsule wardrobe designed specifically for the ultimate hen do getaway and bridal season.

Captured by the cobblestone charm, the collection channels an effortless, sun-drenched holiday aesthetic. The edit seamlessly bridges the gap between relaxed, bohemian day-dressing and high-glamour evening looks, offering the definitive high-street solution for modern brides and bridal parties alike. Made for daytime exploring, beach clubs, and boat parties, the edit focuses on a breezy, romantic palette of crisp whites, soft creams, and delicate neutrals.

Credits: River Island

The daytime collection features a romantic crochet-and-lace co-ord, highlighting beautifully detailed, semi-sheer white lace wide-leg trousers paired with a matching fluid cami top, effortlessly accessorised for a distinct, undone elegance flair. For a touch of understated luxury, tailored resort separates include a structured cream short-and-jacket set finished with intricate gold coin-and-mirror embroidery.

The daytime look is completed by boho-chic sundresses, such as a floral applique dress adorned with floral details, alongside playful print sets featuring a matching vertical-striped linen short, bikini top, and open resort shirt combo perfect for looking put-together by the pool effortlessly.

Credits: River Island

Molly shared, “It's a genuine dream come true to be launching my hen-do-inspired edit with River Island. I've been a huge fan and customer of the brand since I was a teenager, so having the opportunity to work with them to bring this edit to life has felt totally surreal. Together, we've curated a range of beautiful daytime and evening looks, perfect for brides-to-be, hens, newlyweds, and, of course, anyone who loves wearing white this summer. I hope everyone loves the collection as much as I do!”

As day turns to night, the edit shifts into high-octane bridal glamour, mixing textures, metallic shimmer, and statement details designed to turn heads. The evening range introduces a statement shell-embellished cami top, offering a sleek white sleeveless shift silhouette with an asymmetric, heavily fringed hemline that flows beautifully with movement.

Credits: River Island

For a contemporary, high-shine alternative to traditional bridal whites, a striking liquid-silver co-ord showcases a metallic grey cowl-neck top and matching draped mini skirt. Opulent textures continue with a sheer gold sequin camisole dressed down with relaxed, wide-leg white denim trousers for an effortless, undone evening look. Finally, the collection delivers the ultimate sheer bridal dress with a breath-taking white mesh midi covered in statement floral applique motifs and finished with dramatic, floor-skimming fringe trim.