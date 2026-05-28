River Island channels NYC heritage with exclusive PONY collab

River Island is proud to announce a new partnership with the legendary New York City brand PONY (Product of New York).

Blending PONY’s deep-rooted athletic heritage with River Island’s signature contemporary street style, the River Island x PONY collection is set to arrive just in time for the summer season. Founded in NYC in 1972, PONY built its legacy as the definitive sneaker and apparel brand for championship footballers, tennis icons, and boxers.

Today, that heritage is reimagined through a modern lens, resulting in a head-to-toe sports-luxe collection designed for "all-day, all-summer wear". The collection upgrades everyday summer staples by offering "off-duty dressing done right". Spanning women's and men's collections, the edit is designed to take the wearer from relaxed pub gardens to high-energy World Cup watch parties.

Credits: River Island

Credits: River Island

The collection features retro-inspired apparel, including oversized jerseys, graphic tees, and floral-infused activewear that blend classic athletic silhouettes with bold, modern prints. Elevated trackwear also plays a key role, with wide-leg track pants in deep forest green, coordinated sports bras, and versatile track jackets designed to bridge the gap between "track and terrace".

For a more sophisticated sporting look, the range offers vintage-style polos in collegiate green and yellow stripes that provide a distinct retro vibe. Rounding out the edit are summer essentials in a playful palette of soft yellows, bubblegum pinks, and lilac accents, found across basketball-style shorts, breezy dresses, and "soft sport" separates.

Credits: River Island

Credits: River Island

Whether you are embracing the "Blokette" trend or looking for the perfect "sideline style," this collection provides the ultimate "summer kit". With references to stadium culture and NYC energy, River Island x PONY is the definitive answer to the season’s sporting calendar.