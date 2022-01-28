ROBERTO CAVALLI Men’s Fall/Winter 2022-23 Collection: Portraying individuality, celebrating self-expression

For the Fall/Winter 2022 season, Fausto Puglisi reinvented the Roberto Cavalli DNA for an intriguing men’s collection focused on distinctive, eye-catching pieces to mix and match with absolute freedom.

Roberto Cavalli, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

The wardrobe is eccentric but rooted in reality. Audacious, but honest. References to a punkish bondage aesthetic are juxtaposed to dramatic florals and sartorial checks for a seductive eclectic vibe. Cashmere, wool and mohair sweaters and cardigans, showing colorful tartan patterns and furry-like textures, are conceived with coziness and versatility in mind. Sophisticated brocades introducing a gentle, feminine vibe into the collection are crafted for urban bomber jackets and languid robe coats. Suggestive decadent flowers injected with a Brit touch blossom on sporty pieces, such as practical windbreakers, but also on silk pajama-like sets and separates where florals are juxtaposed to prints with a bondage vibe. That iconic pattern becomes 3D through hardware applications and lace up details giving a signature look to a range of leather styles, spanning from Puglisi’s iconic biker jackets to pants showing tulle inserts for a sensual see-through effect.

Zebra and python patterns, that are also printed on the jeans featuring tactile textures and embellish the twill and cashmere twin sets, find place in the collection next to traditional tailoring motifs, including Prince of Wales and checks patterns, enhancing the sartorial appeal of coats and suits showing strong, but never too exaggerated, shoulders.

Graphic damier touches decorate the fitted sweaters, while contrasting coating create geometric color blocks on poplin shirts.Offering reassuring protection and the right dose of style, the outwear includes a jacket with an incorporated zippered mask, evoking the fencing world, but also warm shearling jackets decorated with metallic fangs and leather perfectos with inlaid harnesses.

Completing the look, booties, derbies, stretch boots and sneakers are punctuated by metallic studs and fangs, as well as by leather cage details. Hardware also decorates the belt and the fanny packs, while the nickel jewelry pieces celebrate Cavalli’s spirit animals… with a wild touch!

The message of freedom and self-expression telegraphed by the collection is exalted by the soundtrack of the video filmed by Tommaso Ottomano in the second season of creative collaboration with Fausto and produced by Collateral Films.

The suggestive music includes themes sourced from the archive of the historic Italian film music label CAM Sugar, such as ...Stelvio Cipriani’s “L’assassino...è al telefono – seq.5” and “Piano diabolico”, as well as Angelo F. Lavagnino’s “Venere imperiale – titoli di testa” and “Il delitto del diavolo – seq.5”.

Here dreamy and voluptuous, there wild and tribal, the refined but distinctive arrangements reflect the collection’s play on contrasting volumes, patterns and fabrics.