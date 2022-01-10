Roberto Cavalli Prefall 22

A realistic, urban wardrobe, tinged with Cavalli’s typical Italian eccentricity, filtered through Fausto Puglisi’s international lens.

For the Pre-Fall 2022 season, the brand explores the concept of essentials: iconic garments, timeless, daily staples or special pieces to sparkle after sunset. Never banal, always relevant. To be mixed and matched with fantasy, in order to give voice to people’s individuality. The signature elements of the Cavalli world, such as prints and jacquard motifs with a feline appeal, blend into a constellation of Brit and Scottish inspirations, for a cool and metropolitan look.

In the women’s collection, wild animal spots and python skins are combined with very classic tartans in bold, ultra-chic juxtapositions. The wardrobe includes impeccable tailored checkered blazers with unusual color combinations, bon ton capes to wear with a casual mood, mini full skirts and trousers with deep pleats for new sophisticated volumes. Tartan coats reveal plissé details, down jackets are enriched with spray-effect snake prints, while shirt-dresses steal the spotlight with patchwork of different patterns. Argyle motifs define the knitwear, including pencil skirts and skinny pants, while a classic leather trench coat reveals an intriguing lived-in effect.

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli

A sensual vibe runs through the ultra-soft leather slip dresses, enriched with precious lace details, while the fil coupe frocks showing seductive cut-outs shine with metallic sparkle. An iconic piece in the Cavalli world, the devoré velvet caftan is redesigned for urban versatility. Derby shoes with chunky proportions are juxtaposed to point-toed boots where the heel evokes the lines of the brand’s iconic fang.

Roberto Cavalli

The same spirit returns in the men’s collection. The staples of a contemporary male wardrobe are revisited with an urban and casual mood. Knitwear stands out with sweaters enriched by crest details, but also with soft mohair sweaters printed with animalier motifs in olive green shades. Fleece is mixed with wool in the new lightweight outerwear with a grunge spirit, while the classic Aran textures meet the feline allure of leopard spots.

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli

Checkered shirts, fustian trousers and nylon safety jackets find their place next to the most eccentric kilts, but also to impeccable tailored suits. Silk shirts add a cool and light touch, while denim steals the spotlight with special washes and processes.

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli