Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham embody the essence of Falconeri

Falconeri unveils the second chapter of its advertising campaign, featuring Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham as the faces of a new narrative for Autumn/Winter 2025.

The story unfolds in a more intimate, familiar setting where light, texture, and gesture define the atmosphere. The campaign reflects a new idea of luxury - natural, authentic, and spontaneous – where garments seamlessly blend into daily life.

AW25. Credits: Falconeri

At the heart of the collection are Falconeri’s signature Ultrafine and Ultrasoft cashmere pieces, designed for timeless elegance and effortless wear.

Outerwear is reimagined with oversized silhouettes, reversible coats, and sleeveless jackets, combining function with contemporary style. Blending seamlessly with technical fabrics and natural yarns, creating a versatile wardrobe.

AW25. Credits: Falconeri

Lachlan Bailey’s lens, paired with Geraldine Saglio’s styling, captures the essence of calm, texture, and gesture. Each shot is an invitation to contemplation: not just a simple portrait, but a visual experience expressing a new idea of luxury. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham continue to embody the essence of Falconeri.

AW25. Credits: Falconeri