ROTATE partners with hummel and DBU to design the newest kit for the national women’s football team of Denmark

Copenhagen fashion brand, ROTATE, has partnered with the leading sportswear brand hummel and The Danish Football Federation (DBU) to design a new take on the Danish National Women’s Football team kit. The collaboration signifies the coming together of prolific Danish brands from across the sports and fashion industries with a mutual purpose, to bring light and empowerment to the prowess of Women’s Football in Denmark and globally.

“Our goal for ROTATE has always been to empower the women that wear our clothing, whether it is a sequin dress or football jersey, we want to inspire confidence through our designs. It is a great honour to partner with hummel and DBU to create the new kit for the National Women’s Football Team of Denmark, celebrating the accomplishments of our national team, and providing a platform for us to share our message of female empowerment with a diverse new audience. We hope this partnership will inspire the new generation of young women to pursue their dreams, stay true to themselves and work together,” shares Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Madsen, Co-Creative Directors, ROTATE.

The new ROTATE kit features a classic football jersey and short combination, envisioned in a vibrant red, white, and black chevron pattern, paying homage to Denmark’s iconic red and white colours. The Danish team will wear this exclusive kit for a one-off match against Italy on April 8, 2025.

In addition to the kit, the collaboration extends to a unique lifestyle collection with such as a bold red sweat set with a zip up sweater, featuring ROTATE’s iconic shoulder pads and matching wide leg trackpants, an oversized half-zip sweater in sleek black and sporty socks, each hinting the ROTATE ‘R’ logo print imprinted onto the garments. The collection remains functional yet fun, with aspect of ROTATE’s signature bold aesthetic throughout.

"This partnership is a unique fusion of sport and fashion, celebrating the skill and determination of the Danish National Women’s Football Team. With our deep passion for football, we are thrilled to collaborate with ROTATE and DBU on a kit that combines top-tier performance with a bold statement of female empowerment. We hope this collaboration inspires not just the players, but also fans and future generations to pursue their dreams and ambitions with confidence,” says hummel’s Marketing Director, Morten Lund.

The new partnership has also been met with great excitement by DBU’s Commercial Director, Birgitte Mabeck.

“Women’s football is currently the fastest-growing sport in Denmark, and this partnership is a celebration of its progress and potential. Collaborating with hummel and ROTATE allows us to reflect the ambition and spirit of the Danish National Women’s Team while introducing a new and innovative perspective to football culture. Together, we strive to engage a wide and diverse audience, elevating the visibility and significance of the women’s game. We are proud to be part of a partnership that inspires future generations of players and fans alike."

The collection comes in all sizes across women’s, men’s and children’s and will be available for purchase across each of the companies’ channels and select retail partners from March 2025.