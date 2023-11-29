Rubirosa launches FW24 Couture Collection

RUBIROSA Couture is a new women’s luxury capsule collection that launches in FW24.

The exclusive collection embeds haute couture fabrics into RUBIROSA footwear. The beautiful textiles are sourced from Forster Rohner, creators of extraordinary materials, whose Co-CEO Caroline Forster joined the RUBIROSA board earlier in the year. The exquisite, feminine fabrics enhance RUBIROSA’s gorgeous leathers and suedes.

Comfort meets classic

RUBIROSA footwear combines the grace of classic shoes with the comfort of sneakers. RUBIROSA Couture focuses on three styles: soccer-inspired JUDY, tennis classic ODILE and retro runner KIM. JUDY, lush and leathery, is a traditional white trainer half encased in a shimmering, silvery mesh. ODILE is overlaid with black Forster Rohner lace. The sole and heel tab is white. A spoiler in tan bonded leather sits under the heel. KIM is wrapped in a check lace, black on black. Its dark, menacing looks are sophisticated and sporty.

The family-run Forster Rohner Group is a world leader in high-end fabric and was established more than a century ago in St Gallen, Switzerland, also the home of RUBIROSA. RUBIROSA shoes are timeless and modern, the epitome of subtle luxury, handmade in Italy.

Credits: RUBIROSA