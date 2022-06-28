Rubirosa SS23: A new horizon. A new world closer to nature

Pale white shores and blue sea. Lavish green wildlife nature and hyper bright flowers. And then elegant tropical manors and cozy pastel villages under a hot sun. Hues of paradise far away, out of the busy modern world.

The RUBIROSA Spring Summer 2023 celebrates the pleasure of escaping to find oneself again. The collection plays with a range of colors inspired by the virgin tropical nature and the smooth Caribbean vibe, also as a tribute to the homeland of the character the BRAND is named after, the Dominican Porfirio Rubirosa.

For the first time, next to Men’s and Women’s collections there is a selection of shared styles that go beyond gender distinctions in the name of a common love for a quiet elegance. A classic but never predictable version of summer vibes.

You can come visit RUBIROSA at these great summer shows:

Premium Berlin, 7 - 9 July 2022 Booth No. H15-B 01

Desinger Forum New York, 16 - 18 July 2022 Room No. 2514.

Dallas Men’s Show, 30 July - 1 August 2022 Booth No. 1501

Chicago Collective, 7 - 9 August 2022 Booth No. 9112