Russell Athletic AW21 Collection

Russell Athletic, the inventor of the sweatshirt, has a century-old history of excellence in performance, craftsmanship and original design. By combining tradition with modernization, it has defined the collegiate style, been associated with the most prestigious sports teams, and shaped the look of street culture over the past decades.

For AW21, Russell Athletic reveals a dynamic unisex collection highlighting contemporary design and technical innovation perfect for the colder months. The collection showcases a specific bold colour palette used to represent Russell Athletic’s signature tones across a selection of 100% brushed back fleece cotton crewneck sweats, t-shirts and hoodies, all bearing the iconic Eagle R logo ensuring the brand’s DNA is apparent throughout.

Staple outdoor silhouettes are introduced – windbreaker jacket, puffer jacket, zip-thru gilet and track jacket designed in innovative fabrics such as polar fleece, nylon taslon and 460 GSM wadding, each item rendered in stand-out details such as silicon dipped cords, contrast stitching, colour-blocked panelling and bungee cord zip pulls, a new feature for the season.

Available now online and at select retailers.