For Spring/Summer 2022, CareFree by Damian Malontie has teamed up with Russell Athletic to create a capsule collection of casual essentials merging CareFree’s distinctive aesthetic with classic sporting silhouettes by Russell Athletic.

Designed to make a subtle statement, the assortment consisting of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and a coach jacket are infused with a streetwise attitude that celebrates the design ethos of both brands. Utilising CareFree’s signature colours with Russell Athletic’s iconic sportswear styles, this collection offers off-duty pieces with a contemporary edge for the new season.

Russell Athletic x CareFree, courtesy of the brand

Created with premium materials and made with a focus on craftsmanship and detailing, the CareFree x Russell Athletic collaboration takes casualwear to the next level and is destined to be a future classic.

Available online exclusively at www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb in UK and through CareFree distribution channels to Patta (EU), and SLON, ATR, Time for Livin, Apartment (Japan).

Russell Athletic x CareFree, courtesy of the brand

About CareFree

What started off as merchandise for Damian Malontie's blog on all things literature, music and style documenting "real people contributing to culture in an authentic way", is now a cult brand coveted within his global community. CareFree has grown a mantra of "if you know, you know", specifically avoiding social media overload and focusing on curating quality limited capsules featuring timeless style staples available only in Patta (Amsterdam) and credible streetwear stockists across Japan.

About Russell Athletic

Founded in 1902, Russell Athletic is an American sports and leisurewear brand with enduring appeal. Embraced by musicians, artists and cultural tastemakers, it became a lifestyle brand without losing sight of its sportswear heritage and now keeps this ethos alive with clothing that emphasises comfort and quality over trends. With an in-built collegiate feel, seasonal colours, details and finishes create a look that is relaxed, somewhat nostalgic and effortlessly cool.