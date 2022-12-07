SAINT E: Go Beyond Boundaries

Starting off as a semblance of a dream from 2 sisters, SAINT E World has developed into a global luxury brand on its own path of innovation, motivating themselves to break tradition and rules in fashion, directing their brand in an alternative yet exciting future in apparel.

SAINT E was founded in 2017 to bring luxury clothing ideas into life and give everyone the freedom of having on whatever they want without a second thought. Because we believe that you cannot realize yourself with hesitations, well-accepted criticism or any kind of unpleasant emotions.

We’ve always had the same idea from the very beginning; Break the ordinary fashion rules and set our very own standards. After a long research period, we found the highest quality of materials and used the best methods to form them. Hereby our modern, progressive designs have been shaped with ingenuity.

Inspired by our surroundings, SAINT E World creates clothes influenced by an abundance of culture and symbolism that stems from it, enticing those with a desire to learn, to explore clothing in a new light. Our minimalistic designs invite you to discover the subtle yet intricate details, thought process and stories behind each piece. Through our modern and progressive designs, we have embedded the influences of the modern world into our garments, emulating a sense of fearlessness when worn in everyday life, embracing individuality and unity.

Our fabrics are sourced with care and we search the world for both luxurious and unique textiles, giving each piece of our collection a distinctive style, that the wearer is curious about. We want the wearer to feel our pieces have been made with a close attention to detail in the tailoring and that there is a story behind each SAINT E World collections, that is intriguing and captivating. Luxurious fabrics are sourced from around the world, delicate, light and transparent textiles contrast with the ultra-soft leather and wool to create stunning forms, with fluidity. The divergence in purpose, fabrics, and designs are themes throughout collections, encouraging the inquisitive mind to look for clues and seek the motivation behind each attire.

Picture: SAINT E, courtesy of the brand

Women, men, and genderless pieces is motivated by the future, space, and open mindedness. They include elegantly tailored jackets, coats and cloaks, trousers and jumpsuits that incorporate both formal and casual elements, and form fitting body suits and dresses that showcase stunning silhouettes.

Constantly evolving, SAINT E World intends on growing with the world, never staying in the past, through our attitude, designs and inspirations. With flourishing designs and a blossoming philosophy, Saint E World will continue to produce unique yet contemporary pieces that intrigue the inquisitive.

Principally we believe that in life we have a responsibility to continually ask questions, be curious and explore the unknown be it life itself. Every life is a story itself. You get to write your story only once. So, forget about regrets, leave hesitations aside, feel free. You already have the guts to do what you want to do. We are always here to create the best outfit for you.