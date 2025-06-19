Saint Laurent presents Men Winter 25 by Anthony Vaccarello

Under Anthony Vaccarello’s creative direction, photographer and director Glen Luchford created a series of cinematic portraits and a short film to showcase Saint Laurent winter 2025 menswear. Featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Christopher Walken, the campaign invokes an imaginary conversation between youth’s reckless fervor and the calm wisdom that can only be attained through lived experience.

While the carnal, provocative depiction of Taylor-Johnson harks back to iconic images of Yves Saint Laurent from the 1970s, Walken’s quietly commanding presence offers a counterpoint to the young archetype’s restlessness. In both cases, raw intimacy and a 1980s feel inform every scene.

AW25. Credits: Saint Laurent

The legendary American photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, who applied his indelible blend of cool eroticism and classicist composition to shoot a campaign for the house in 1983, is the unspoken through line referenced by Luchford. Constant tension — between flesh and fabric, rigor and softness, humor and severity, convention and rebelliousness, strength and vulnerability — defines the images, exuding a somber elegance quintessentially Saint Laurent.

The black-and-white stills are accompanied by a spell-binding short film, in which Taylor-Johnson appears to experience the full breadth of human emotion — from anguish through passionate obsession to cathartic release. Glimpses of the actor’s playful sensuality undercut the ominous ambiance and add a light dimension to the vintage inspiration. In spite of the stylish, romantic gloom shrouding the narrative, ultimately hope triumphs — as evinced by the protagonist’s smile at the end.

Video: Saint Laurent via YouTube

A second video documents Walken confidently shifting from mysterious intensity to a more easeful, content mode, betraying the human complexity lurking behind every character.