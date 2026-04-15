Samsøe Samsøe presents Samsøe Core

Samsøe Samsøe introduces Samsøe Core, a permanent collection of wardrobe foundations designed to live beyond a season. Rooted in simplicity and longevity, the collection reflects a refined approach to everyday dressing; where clean silhouettes and considered proportions meet a muted palette.

At its essence, Samsøe Core defines the pieces you return to; with a focus on clarity in design and ease in styling, the collection forms the starting point of a wardrobe built to last.

Credits: Samsøe Samsøe

Samsøe Core will remain as a continuous presence within our assortment; evolving constant rather than a seasonal statement with clean lines and refined construction ensure longevity, while understated tones allow for effortless integration into everyday wear and to sit effortlessly alongside what you already own.

The curation brings together a series of essential pieces that are simple, versatile, and enduring by design.

Credits: Samsøe Samsøe

Created to be worn season after season, each garment is developed with ease in mind; easy to combine, easy to repeat, and easy to rely on. It forms a consistent base within our universe, offering wardrobe foundations and remain relevant throughout the year.

Its strength lies in its restraint: refined proportions, clean lines, and a focus on pieces that support rather than define. These are the styles you build on, an understated framework for a modern wardrobe.

The product takes centre stage in the campaign captured through the lens of Olivia Frølish. Radiating a sense of calm through clean, crips styling with subtle references to skin and water evoke a feeling of purity and fluidity, reinforcing the collections refined aesthetic. At its core, Samsøe Core defines the pieces you return to.

Credits: Samsøe Samsøe

A permanent collection shaped by clarity and intention, it is where your wardrobe begins.