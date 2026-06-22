Santoni unveils The Art of Encounter for Spring/Summer 2027

Italian footwear and leather goods brand Santoni has presented its spring/summer 2027 collection, titled 'The Art of Encounter', according to a press release. The collection spans men's and women's footwear and bags and showcases several of the brand's artisanal techniques.

The men's line opens with the Carlo loafer, built on Santoni's Goodyear Reverse construction. It returns with a series of interchangeable tassels offered through 'One Live', the brand's personalisation service within its 'One of One' customisation programme. Other footwear includes the Ira double buckle, in Seta suede with an Origine full-grain calfskin toe finished using the brand's Velatura hand-colouring technique, and the Oscar double-buckle loafer in Origine leather. These are paired with leather goods including the Arlo bag and the Didi work bag.

Credits: Santoni

Credits: Santoni

The more casual offering centres on the Off-Duty, which combines sneaker comfort with traditional shoemaking, and the Weekender sneaker. It also includes the Eco bag, a reversible shopping bag in Granato dome-grain calfskin and Seta suede that can be personalised with charms and accessories.

Santoni also previewed its women's spring/summer 2027 range, which draws on men's styles. The Carla echoes the Carlo loafer, while the women's Off-Duty sneaker, Weekender sneaker and Ira double buckle adapt established men's codes through different proportions.

Credits: Santoni

Credits: Santoni

The brand highlighted three signature techniques across the collection: Intrecci, the hand-weaving of fine leather strips; Serpentine, the placement of slender leather strips for a sculptural effect; and Sigillo, its handmade stitching. During Milan Fashion Week, Santoni is presenting the collection at its Via Monte Napoleone showroom, with a sculptural table showcasing five brand signatures, Arancio Santoni, Seta, Velatura, Serpentine and Goodyear Reverse construction, alongside live artisan demonstrations.