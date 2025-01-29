SARDA and Tomorrowland launch an unexpected festival wear collection
loading...
This April, SARDA and Tomorrowland are kicking off the festival season with an unexpected collab —and it’s everything you didn’t know you wanted, until you saw it.
It’s bold. It’s daring. It’s made to let you move. It’s SARDA, inspired by nature’s curves and Tomorrowland’s vibrant energy. Think premium festival wear that exudes self-expression and freedom.
When two rule-breaking visionaries collide, magic happens. SARDA, the Barcelona-born intimate apparel brand, and Tomorrowland, the iconic electronic music festival, are redefining festival wear with a bold new collaboration launching this April.
Since 1962, SARDA has fused artisan tradition with daring, wearable designs. Tomorrowland, a global symbol of freedom and creativity, shares SARDA’s passion for reinventing the rules and empowering self-expression.
Festival wear, redefined.
The all-black collab consists of 7 versatile pieces that can be worn whenever, wherever, however. Think statement bodysuits, tops and bottoms with flattering shapes and graphic lines inspired by Tomorrowland’s enchanting art-deco and nature-infused aesthetic.
- Made to express yourself. Unapologetically.
- Made to let you move. Comfort is never an option, it’s a standard.
- Made to last. Premium fashion without the fast.
- Made to unite and empower.
Be bold. Be daring. Be SARDA. #OwnTheNight.
Launch April 2025