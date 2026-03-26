Saucony Dispatches RUSH: A Global Endorphin Delivery Network Set to Arrive at Paris and London Marathons

Global performance running and lifestyle brand Saucony introduces RUSH, a global creative campaign built around an Endorphin delivery network, landing in Paris and London for marathon season.

RUSH draws on the world of depots, dispatch routes and long-haul logistics to reimagine the marathon journey. Endorphins are the body’s fastest messengers. RUSH is the network designed to get them where they need to be, precisely when they matter most.

Credits: Saucony

Blending performance credibility with the visual language of premium courier services, the campaign treats 42.2 kilometres as a shipment in transit. Each stride becomes part of a carefully managed route. Each runner, both sender and recipient. The tone is elevated yet playful, grounded in the realities of endurance while offering a fresh cultural lens on marathon preparation.

In the lead-up to Paris and London, RUSH will unfold in phases across social, out-of-home and community platforms. Messaging will mirror the cadence of a dispatch schedule, moving from early registration moments through to final call before race day.

Credits: Saucony

At the centre of the activation are RUSH Delivery Depots. Touching down in both cities during race week, these physical spaces extend the campaign world into reality. Designed as immersive hubs, the Depots bring runners into the Endorphin universe - serving as gathering points for connection, preparation and shared momentum.

Each city will host a bespoke programme of events, inviting local run crews and communities to become part of the RUSH delivery network.

Underpinning the creative is a clear performance philosophy:

At RUSH, we don’t force fast. We’re here to make fast feel easy, mile after mile.

Credits: Saucony

Saucony brings in key members of its London and Paris running communities to lead the first RUSH dispatch, featuring Johnny, Angel, Lorraine and Romain in the accompanying creative.

Rooted in the innovation of the Endorphin franchise, RUSH connects speed, efficiency and reliability through a concept that feels culturally attuned yet technically grounded. It positions marathon day as a delivery completed with precision.

The campaign spotlights key styles from the Endorphin franchise, including the Endorphin Elite 2, Endorphin Pro 5, Endorphin Speed 5 and Endorphin Azura.

Saucony RUSH. For the long haul.

Paris is the first dispatch. London follows.

Further details on RUSH Delivery Depots in both cities will be announced closer to marathon week.