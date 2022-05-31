Save The Duck | Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Save The Duck has been the first fashion Italian company that obtained the B Corp Certification in 2019, confirming its longstanding commitment to high social and environmental standards. The 100% animal-free brand presents the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, inspired by the transition from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis to life in contact with nature.

On the one hand, more classic and strict colors, such as beige, black and white, with a city mood; on the other hand, the bright tones of red, green and purple, passing through more dusty nuances, such as pastel yellow, eucalyptus green and lilac.

Amongst the timeless carry-overs, the collection sees a Western-inspired strand gaining ground: 4 iconic styles (jacket, biker jacket, shirt and vest) are declined, both for menswear and womenswear, in different color combinations and enriched with eco-suede inserts and antique effect brass details for a cowboy yoke style.

Ironic and fun, the multicolor all-over print with the animal-free claim, the camouflage style, in three different variants, and the light denim effect add a casual and cool attire to the collection.

Five new fluo colors (orange and sky blue for him, pink, yellow and green for her) reinterpret in a fun way the brand’s evergreen items.

In addition to the classic quilted jackets, practical and ultra-light, more elegant, lined and unpadded garments, with matte finishes and ton sur ton logos, stand out, winking at the most discerning trend setters. In addition, oversize cut garments, cropped styles and rain jackets, perfect for all urban commuters.

Starting from this season, the brand renewed its collaboration with Satoshi Yamane, for the premium and technological Pro-Tech line. The Japanese designer, that already signed the FW2O-21 and the SS21 collections, returns, to bring to life a collection dedicated to the most fashion-conscious audience and to those looking for high- performance garments, with the aim of consolidating this partnership over time and giving stylistic continuity to this line.

The brand, constantly seeking for new technologies, reconfirms itself as a top player in the fashion industry for the production of 100% cruelty-free garments. The company's dedication and constant commitment to respecting the environment and its inhabitants enables the conscious use of available resources and creates an ever-increasing push to use materials from sustainable sources. In fact, the Recycled line sees a season-by- season increase in the number of garments made from PET, obtained by recycling plastic bottles.

The kidswear collection, iconic and fun, incorporates the ever-green items from the adult collection.

Alongside the outerwear, Athleisure, the brand’s casual and sporty line, for him and for her, experiences a season of strong expansion in terms of patterns and colors, becoming an increasingly relevant asset within the summer offering.

The collection dedicates new energy to the basic wardrobe, which carves out a key role in building the animal-free look for the warmer season. Sweatshirts, T-shirts, polo shirts, and jogger pants in certified cotton are recalibrated in fit, more comfortable, and revisited in details. The Save The Duck logo also finds new spaces on the simple and essential lines, with curated details and embroidered badges, making the brand instantly recognizable.

A new approach defines the Swimwear collection, that outlines the identity of the men swimsuit, proposed in two different lengths, with new special details, such as the orange rubber beak on the back pocket, a clear reference to Save The Duck ironic style. These garments, enriched with a wide portfolio of prints and graphics, are joined by the children’s swimwear, for a mini-me effect, and shorts for women.

Save The Duck, SS23, courtesy of the brand

On the fabric side, the entire swimwear line is made of 4-way stretch polyester recycled from plastic bottles.

As a trait d’union with the main collection, some hybrid garments, moulded to the needs of the transitional season. Mixed knit-trap solutions combine hyper-lightweight padding with organic cotton and recycled polyester blend fleece or recycled polyester knit.

Last but not least, the Save The Duck lifestyle collection, Smartleisure, launched for the SS21, continues its journey into the SS23, with a varied selection of garments, well balanced between technical solutions and hyper-comfortable fits. Ultra-thin, lightweight and breathable, the fabrics are made of stretch nylon, keeping faith with the Milanese brand's commitment to circularity and sustainable production. Practical and extra comfortable especially for mid-season, Smartleisure garments dress everyday life in comfort with easy-care, non-iron qualities. Matching or contrasting tops and pants shape a look dedicated not only to smart workers, but also to travellers and lovers of a flexible lifestyle and an easy, dynamic wardrobe.