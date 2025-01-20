SCHIESSER Fall/Winter 2025 Collection

For 150 years, SCHIESSER has stood for quality, tradition and innovation - values that are both our foundation and our driving force. For our anniversary year 2025, we invite you to become part of our history as we connect the past, present and future in new ways.

Credits: SCHIESSER

With the 2025 anniversary collection, we take you on a journey through the essence of SCHIESSER. The focus is on the key themes of tradition, quality and innovation - interpreted in elegant, luxurious fabrics and timeless designs that embody comfort and elegance in equal measure. We celebrate our iconic double rib with modern cuts, present sustainable, innovative materials and create a collection that masters the balancing act between proven craftsmanship and forward-looking aesthetics.

From dawn to midnight - our collection is your reliable companion. It combines memories of familiar values with a look into the future and embodies what makes us who we are.

Credits: SCHIESSER

Schiesser products have been a reliable companion through everyday life for 150 years - a claim that is also reflected in the designs and materials of the fall/winter 2025 collection. Functional designs and stylish elements are skillfully combined in the new Unique Premium range. Series such as Invisible Soft Lace combine proven benefits with innovative designs, while fluffy fabrics such as terrycloth, fleece and roughened rib qualities come together harmoniously with elegant color tones in the Mix+Relax series, for example. Pyjamas in a tartan design create anticipation for Christmas in the winter months. The natural fibers such as aloe vera, which give the Selected Premium products a special softness and at the same time make them comfortable to wear, are also particularly noteworthy.

Credits: SCHIESSER

The color palette of the seasonal collection offers a harmonious variety: soft blue tones such as the light Greystone lend calm and elegance, while darker blue tones such as Vintage Indigo and Dark Sapphire provide depth and sophistication. Green tones range from fresh Mineral to the bold dark green Urban Chic, which convey natural depth. Pumpkin Spice, a beautiful honey yellow, provides a warm accent color for radiant highlights and reds such as Andorra and Red Pear bring festive elegance. Classic black stylishly rounds off the palette and effectively highlights the other colors.