Schott N.Y.C. x Jean Paul Gaultier: Les Punks

New drop, new horizons. Having first brought us on board with the sailors, Maison Jean Paul Gaultier now unveils a new ready-to-wear capsule collection. Inside, find a thirst for mutiny as seen from the codes of Y2K (i.e. the new generation).

Scandalous, fresh, pseudo-bourgeois… an instant cult classic for guys, girls and everyone in between. “ Les Punks ” is a collection that offers a new take on Jean Paul Gaultier’s beloved provocateur style. Beyond aesthetics, it represents an off-beat yet on-trend attitude and a clash of worlds that screams Gaultier.

CAMPAIGN BY TORSO : BETWEEN CAMP THEATRICS AND B MOVIES

In the latest sign of the collective turn taken by the Maison in 2021, the Jean Paul Gaultier creative team entrusted the task of producing the “ Les Punks ” campaign to New York duo, TORSO. Their motion picture-style visuals contain an obvious hint of irony that calls to mind low-budget movie aesthetics and pure campy exuberance. Echoing the House’s own heritage, Mars Attacks, John Waters and so-called bad taste, the wacky sketches are rife with enormous backcombed hairdos. They are a nod to Raymonde Sinzelet, a long-time collaborator of the house who strode down the catwalk of the 1997-1998 autumn-winter runway, with a huge set of dreads designed by Odile Gilbert.

NEW WEBSITE, FOR REAL — FASHION.JEANPAULGAULTIER.FR

Ready for release on 27th October, “ Les Punks ” also marks the launch of the House’s new online shop, now set to be a permanent fixture. Entirely unisex, devised without gender categories, and mixing new items, ready-to-wear pieces, vintage looks and custom Atelier garments, anyone and everyone can shop Gaultier at FASHION.JEANPAULGAULTIER.FR.

This is also the dream opportunity (turned reality) to rent the Maison’s iconic pieces and other archive creations coming hot off the Gaultier runways.

So plug in, baby.

REBEL IN THE STREETS

A Maison favourite, tartan has taken over everything. Revealing a new, rebellious signature, it is found everywhere, from yellow or blue check to ultra-sharp trouser suits; from deconstructed kilts to flares. Sports jerseys embroidered with “ Jean Paul ” logos pair up with “ Gaultier ” signed safety pins. Bringing together imposing volumes and airy fishnet, extrachunky knits hark back to Nirvana’s grunge universe. And since this new spirit applies to truly everyone, there’s a branded t-shirt available in a wide range of sizes, from 12 months through to 4XL.

CHIC IN THE STREETS

Through this warped mirror of irreverence, rigorous bourgeois codes flirt with the air of scandal. The underskirt of a prim and proper trench coat can be stripped away to reveal sexy suspenders. Cut from the Maison’s signature French-style mesh, sheer argyle diamonds appear over a pair of leggings and a top. A twin set of fine-knitted cardigans take on a cheeky trompe-l’oeil “true/false” motif. Then, in comes a leopard print to exude its ultra-suggestive aura, worn in its original colours on a pair of jeans or spangled over a backdrop of flashy pink.

FINE DETAILS IN A THOROUGHLY GAULTIER REVIVAL

Omnipresent, the Gaultier label is boldly stamped in all-over print. Like a traditional handmade print turned unique motif, it covers mesh-cut jeans and leggings, as well as t-shirts emblazoned with the Jean Paul Gaultier name. Star of the Louvre and of the Maison’s 90s collections, the Mona Lisa has gatecrashed her way onto tops, bodysuits and a cutout dress. A popular icon, reappropriated. Meanwhile, a striped trouser suit accentuates the bust in a throwback to the classic Madonna look. But the collection wouldn’t be complete without a marinière and tutu ensemble. These Jean Paul Gaultier vestiary VIPs are back, interpreted as a suit jacket and a long zipped underskirt.

Illusory Accessories

In perfect step with the collection, Stéphanie d’Heygere has rewritten the rules of thrifty fashion. Silver or rhinestone razor blades embellish ears, curl around fingers, and are clipped into the hair. Evoking Gaultier fragrance bottles, the cut-out bases of beverage cans are worn as giant hoop earrings. Bearing bold initials, safety pins hang from earlobes. And an unexpected bonus is the set of collectible resin ashtrays with knick-knacks from the high fashion Atelier encased inside. Spare labels, assorted pins, discarded cigarette butts and other treasures scavenged from past collections… So many trinkets that make up the essence of the Maison’s workshops.

SCHOTT NYC x JEAN PAUL GAULTIER

As part of their new ready-to-wear capsule ‘Les Punks’, the famous house Jean Paul Gaultier called on Schott NYC and its iconic Perfecto®.

UNIQUE PERFECTO JACKETS

In the spirit of salvaging and craft favoured by many subcultures, the release of “ Les Punks ” also breathes new life into ten Perfecto® Schott jackets, each one customised and totally unique. These studded leather jackets have been spray-painted and stencilled by hand according to the whims of the House’s creative minds. Graffitied with “ Enfant Terrible ”, decked out with initials or scrawled over with the profile of a pink.