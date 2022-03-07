SCHOTT presents the new Varsity Jacket
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club
16 hours ago
The Varsity jacket, also named College jacket, is an American college jacket, whose glory days have been shining from the 1930s to the 1960s, and is now back in style. It’s made of carded wool, leather sleeves, striped rib knit collar, waistband and cuffs.
This iconic jacket, worn and collected by the biggest stars, was above all a reward awarded by the headmaster to a deserving student. The patches claim performance grades, match victories and player awards.
The College jacket Schott NYC commemorates a New York "13" team signed in the name of Irving Schott, founder of Schott NYC.