SCHOTT presents the new Varsity Jacket

The Varsity jacket, also named College jacket, is an American college jacket, whose glory days have been shining from the 1930s to the 1960s, and is now back in style. It’s made of carded wool, leather sleeves, striped rib knit collar, waistband and cuffs.

This iconic jacket, worn and collected by the biggest stars, was above all a reward awarded by the headmaster to a deserving student. The patches claim performance grades, match victories and player awards.

The College jacket Schott NYC commemorates a New York "13" team signed in the name of Irving Schott, founder of Schott NYC.

Schott NYC Europe new varsity jacket, courtesy of the brand

