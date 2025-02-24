Scotch & Soda launches Spring-Summer’25 Campaign starring global brand ambassador Joe Jonas

Scotch & Soda, the Amsterdam-based fashion brand, proudly unveils its Spring-Summer 2025 campaign featuring international pop star, songwriter, actor and brand ambassador Joe Jonas. The SS25 collection evokes the energy of a weekend getaway, designed to bring elevated style to a coastal adventure, city escape or summer staycation.

In continuation of his ambassadorship with the brand, Jonas serves as the star of the seasonal campaign, modeling key pieces from the collection. These looks, designed as the perfect pairing for escaping the city heat, embody a refined aesthetic with a sense of timelessness. Key pieces include tailored workwear jackets, rich denim co-ords, graphic rugby polos and more, seamlessly integrating sportswear into everyday attire.

“Stoked to keep things rolling with Scotch & Soda! This collection is perfect for that weekend escape—whether you're road-tripping to nowhere, crashing a fancy rooftop party, or just posted up by the lake with a cold drink in hand," Joe Jonas

Credits: Scotch & Soda

The Spring Summer 2025 men’s & women’s collections offer a refined color palette of rich blues and browns, pops of pear green, crimson and butter yellow, along with timeless stripes and unique patterns. Getaway appropriate accessories including straw totes and a variety of bucket, trucker and baseball hats round out the season offerings.

"Our aim with this collection was to delve into urban interactions as snow melts and spring emerges.” says Eran Kaim, Scotch & Soda’s Chief Product Officer. “At the end of the season, we embrace spring vacationing, drawing inspiration from nature’s beauty and traditional crafts. Embrace summer in our latest collection, designed to bring an elevated style to your coastal adventures, and your next city escape.”

Originally founded in 1985, the Scotch & Soda brand is now managed by Bluestar Alliance, a New York-based brand management company. Scotch & Soda was founded upon its dedication to the free spirit of Amsterdam, offering original designs rooted in endless optimism, individuality and the power of self-expression. After acquiring Scotch & Soda in 2023, Bluestar Alliance set to reinvigorate the long-adored brand, famously lauded for its unconventional, artistic view on fashion. Collaborating with first-ever brand ambassador Joe Jonas was an essential component to this plan. With a strong point of view and global trend-setting influence, Jonas was the perfect choice to represent the optimism of the Scotch & Soda brand.

Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance, shared “We’re thrilled to build on our partnership with Joe Jonas, Scotch & Soda’s first official brand ambassador. Joe continues to embody the spirit of creativity and individuality that defines the brand. His influence and artistry make him the perfect partner as we reach new heights and introduce Scotch & Soda to an even broader audience worldwide. This collaboration is a key milestone in the brand’s evolution, and we’re proud to work with such an inspiring and renowned talent like Joe.”