Second To None MA-1 Jacket made by Alpha Industries exclusively for SUPREME

This MA-1 Jacket from the SUPREME Spring/Summer 2022 Collection came to life through a collaboration with Alpha Industries, known for its authentic bomber jackets and legacy of innovation. Alpha Industries made this jacket exclusively for SUPREME’s SS22 drop.

The jacket is made of water resistant nylon flight satin twill with fill and lining. Full zip closure with snap flap hand pockets at lower front, utility pocket at sleeve and interior chest pocket. Stripe rib collar, cuffs and hem. Embroidered logos on chest and sleeve. 3M® Reflective logo patch at back.

Only available at SUPREME

Picture: Alpha Industries and SUPREME collaboration, courtesy of the brand

