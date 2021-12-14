SEDUCTIVE - the next journey

2021, a year full of challenges but still a lot of positive outcomes. We were able to celebrate great successes through our commitment to improve in multiple areas. We are proud of becoming a member of Better Cotton this year. Our pants, which are made entirely in Europe, are even shipped internally without plastic, saving over 60,000 plastic bags a year.

We are constantly looking for new ways to produce more sustainably, since we wish for the fashion industry to operate more socially and environmentally conscious. We will continue the road to more sustainability step by step in the future.

A very special highlight for the next year will be SEDUCTIIVE’s limited color story, which is inspired by a positive movement into a better future. We are wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a – above all – healthy start into the New Year 2022! Thank you for joining us on our SEDUCTIVE Journey.