See How Lucy Hale Style Lilysilk's 2022 Spring Collection

Have you ever scrolled up our 2022 Spring Collection, which is selling hot now? This spring, we launched a series of romantic and exquisite pieces ranging from SOS shirts, vintage lily skirts to dashing culottes, along with some small yet cute accessories. With offices filling up again and workleisure being the new dress trend, have you decided what to wear to work for this spring? If not, see how Lucy Hale styled some of our spring collections and get inspired!

SOS Shirt – Silk Oversized Shirt

Lilysilk's Silk Oversized Shirt, courtesy of the brand

Venturing away from traditional feminine shapes, this oversized shirt is the hero piece in our new collection delivering a looser, more versatile style to fit every ‘body.’ Available in sumptuous dark blue and crisp lily-white silk-satin, try it tucked into tailored trousers, dressed down with jeans, thrown over a midi dress or even worn as a nightshirt. However you slip it on, our SOS shirt is set to be the smartest style investment you ever make.

Wide-Legged Fig Pants

LilySilk's Wide-Legged Fig Pants, courtesy of the brand

Combining out-of-office comfort with in-office style, allow us to introduce our versatile wide- legged silk Fig pants with a fluted hem. A tailored high-waist cascades into a wide leg in this culotte pant, made from a double georgette so you can glide through the day with ease. Polished or playful? The choice is yours; style with a tucked-in blouse for work, or pair with a silk camisole for an off-duty look.

Vintage Lily Scarf

LilySilk's Vintage Lily Scarf, courtesy of the brand

The perfect accompaniment to any outfit, this chic silk scarf celebrates the spirit of spring with a limited-edition vintage lily print. Inspired by the classic menswear necktie with a beautiful sheen on both sides, this silk scarf instantly elevates any outfit. Loop it around your neck as a sophisticated pairing with our Violet top, or wear it as a chic vintage-inspired headscarf.