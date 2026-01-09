SELECTED FW26: Craft-Led Design Inspired by a Michelin-Starred Collaboration

SELECTED’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection is built around “Håndværk”, the Danish word for craft, placing material integrity, functionality and human touch at the heart of the season. This philosophy is directly reinforced by the brand’s collaboration with Michelin-starred Danish restaurant DOMESTIC, whose commitment to local sourcing and seasonality closely mirrors SELECTED’s own design ethos. Much like a professional kitchen, FW26 values process, precision and restraint, translating craftsmanship into a refined, modern workwear wardrobe defined by calm silhouettes and purposeful layering.

Credits: SELECTED

Material development plays a central role this season. Premium wools, alpaca and cashmere blends are paired with brushed cottons, wide-wale corduroy, quilted nylons and bouclé textures. Knitwear stands out through classic fisherman styles made from 100 percent regenerative and traceable NATIVA wool, often styled as understated mid-layers beneath jackets or worn sleeveless over long-sleeve jerseys.

Outerwear remains a key commercial driver, featuring Italian wool qualities from MANTECO, Scottish waxed cotton from Halley Stevensons and refined shearling and lambskin that underline durability and craftsmanship. This is expressed in looks built around clean overshirts worn with relaxed olive trousers and neutral jersey bases, as well as softly structured jackets paired with tonal skirts or wide-leg pants. Textural depth is introduced through corduroy, structured twills and natural-feel fabrics that support layering without visual heaviness.

The colour palette balances commercial clarity with emotional depth. Off-whites and creams reference the purity of natural fibres, contrasted by anthracite and cool greys for structure. Warm browns, Turkish coffee and turmeric tones dominate trousers, skirts and outer layers, while greens, from avocado to fir, connect the collection to nature and renewal. These hues are often styled tonally, creating calm, cohesive outfits with strong cross-merchandising potential. Industrial blues complete the story with a subtle workwear reference.

A highlight of the season is the collaboration with Michelin-starred Danish restaurant DOMESTIC, translating local sourcing and seasonality into a minimalist capsule. Hero pieces include a reimagined foraging jacket in natural-wax ripstop cotton, layered with undyed wool trousers and traceable knitwear, an outfit that visually and conceptually reflects the values of restraint, seasonality and respect for raw materials.

Structured across August, September and October deliveries, FW26 focuses on outerwear, knitwear, relaxed tailoring and modern trousers as core wholesale pillars. Subtle updates in proportion, slightly longer coats, relaxed leg shapes and softened silhouettes, ensure easy cross-merchandising and long-term relevance, as SELECTED continues to expand its retail presence with a strong focus on key German cities in 2026.