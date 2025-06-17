SELECTED SS26: Effortless and elevated escapism

For Spring/Summer 2026, SELECTED of Bestseller unveils “The Resort Club,” a collection rooted in the spirit of luxurious, early-‘80s travel. Framing its narrative around sun-drenched backdrops and the golden age of summer escapism, the brand channels a world of lavish garden parties, yachtside lounging, and cosmopolitan dressing. The overarching theme captures the synergy of Nordic minimalism with a retro-glamorous twist, sophisticated, fluid, and always in motion.

SS26 Credits: SELECTED

Fabric innovation and refined tailoring

Hero materials of the season include a standout 100% linen developed in collaboration with heritage Irish mill Baird McNutt, offering premium fabric provenance for relaxed tailoring. Presented in muted browns and greens, these linen suits and overshirts offer versatile styling for summer occasions, from destination weddings to upscale garden events. Complementing this are airy silhouettes in Tencel™ Lyocell, used in fluid shirting, drapey pants, and open-knit cardigans, lending a carefree elegance and signature silky matte finish.

SS26 Credits: SELECTED

SS26 Credits: SELECTED

SELECTED balances between structured and slouchy with silhouettes evolving toward modern relaxed fits, intentionally sidestepping extreme oversizing for longevity. Lightweight outerwear and hybrid layering pieces in technical blends further build a wardrobe geared for transitional dressing and functional flair, made to fit seamlessly into the timeless SELECTED wardrobe.

Highlight: The Amour Hotel Capsule Collection

A separate to the Spring/Summer 2026 collection is the Hotel Amour capsule, developed with the iconic Parisian boutique hotel co-founded by artist André Saraiva. Famed for their tasteful combination of French tradition, eclectic style and provocative art, the collaboration with Hotel Amour invited SELECTED designers to explore bolder colourways, new textile techniques and more eclectic styling than they typically do.

Hotel Amour Capsule Collection Credits: SELECTED

Hotel Amour Capsule Collection Credits: SELECTED

This limited-edition edit brings bold colourways, expressive graphics, and Parisian eclecticism into SELECTED’s DNA. Featuring rugby polos, football scarves, washed leathers, and romantic nods to the city’s bohemian undercurrent, the 30+ women and men pieces are all designed to generate buzz and visual storytelling on the shop floor.

Hotel Amour Capsule Collection Credits: SELECTED

Hotel Amour Capsule Collection Credits: SELECTED

Outlook: community and collaboration

With new retail locations in Amsterdam, Antwerp, and Bruges, SELECTED is scaling its reach while deepening emotional engagement through storytelling-led design. Expect more seasonal brand collaborations from AW26 onward, as SELECTED leans further into community-building and trans-European market resonance.