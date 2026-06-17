Serving Style: The Boss Open 2026 Kicks Off the Grass-Court Calendar

The Boss Open 2026 transformed Stuttgart into a magnet for star power, with Boss once again serving bold style and performance as title sponsor of the prestigious ATP 250 tournament. Across one week on the renowned grass courts of Tennis Club Weissenhof, the event united world-class tennis, an outstanding roster of guests, and a curated blend of fashion, culture, and entertainment.

Credits: Hugo Boss

This year’s tournament was defined as much by the action on court as its high-profile audience. The Boss Open 2026 welcomed an exceptional line-up of guests, including Boss brand ambassador Matteo Berrettini, Corey Mylchreest, Matthew Broome, Josh Heuston, Emilia Schüle, Tom Bischof, Josefine Scholl, Tim Schaecker, Olivia Elliott, Timothy Mudiayi, and Janis Danner. From courtside seats to an exclusive Boss VIP hospitality area and intimate dinner moments in the region’s vineyards, attendees experienced the tournament at close range, turning the grounds into a live stage for contemporary tennis culture. Shared content across social media, spontaneous encounters between talents, and relaxed yet elevated get-togethers underscored the Boss Open’s role as a standout lifestyle highlight of the season.

On court, the week delivered fearless tennis and bold style, culminating in Ben Shelton lifting the Boss Open 2026 singles trophy after a thrilling final against Boss brand ambassador Taylor Fritz. In doubles, Yannick Hanfmann and Jan-Lennard Struff clinched the Boss Open 2026 title with a victory over Daniil Glinka and Stefano Sakellaridis, adding another highlight to a tournament that combined top-level competition with an unmistakably fashion-forward atmosphere.

Credits: Hugo Boss

Credits: Hugo Boss

Defending Boss Open champion and Boss brand ambassador Taylor Fritz competed in cutting-edge pieces from the Boss Tennis capsule – styles designed to perform under pressure while reflecting the elevated aesthetic for which Boss is known. He was joined by a strong line-up including Ben Shelton, Alexander Bublik, Jiri Lehecka, Frances Tiafoe, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Corentin Moutet, Jan-Lennard Struff, Nick Kyrgios, and many more, shaping a week defined by big serves, dynamic play, and uncompromising performance.

In its fifth year as title sponsor, Boss further evolved the Boss Open into a holistic brand experience, showcasing the latest Boss activewear in a way that seamlessly connected court and lifestyle. A dedicated Boss pop-up store on site presented tournament-relevant collections and exclusive products, allowing visitors and guests to experience the looks up close and shop select pieces directly at the venue. From high-performance tennis outfits to refined tailoring, the pop-up and on-court styling highlighted a wardrobe built to move, breathe, and endure – without compromising on style – with a bold Boss signature across the grounds creating a distinct sense of confidence and excitement.

Credits: Hugo Boss

The title sponsorship underlines the strong connection between Hugo Boss, the Stuttgart region and the state of Baden-Württemburg, and the brand’s deep-rooted passion for tennis, style, and performance. From unforgettable guest moments to spectacular rallies and tailored looks, Boss invites tennis fans around the world to relive the highlights of the Boss Open 2026 – and to look ahead to what’s next, on and off the court.