Sézane celebrates magic of holidays

As the end-of-year holidays approach, anticipation grows for special moments and the outfits that illuminate them. Sézane presents the new Grand Soir evening collection for this occasion. The line pays homage to refined silhouettes, fine details and sheer elements designed to make every appearance unforgettable.

Credits: Sézane

The collection includes a selection of long and short dresses, velvet or sequin skirts, delicate knitwear and blouses featuring beautiful lace. Selected accessories and jewellery pieces complement the range to provide the final touch to any festive look.

Credits: Sézane

The festive collection will be available from November 23 at Sezane.com, on the app and in Sézane Appartements.

Credits: Sézane

