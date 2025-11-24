Sézane celebrates magic of holidays
As the end-of-year holidays approach, anticipation grows for special moments and the outfits that illuminate them. Sézane presents the new Grand Soir evening collection for this occasion. The line pays homage to refined silhouettes, fine details and sheer elements designed to make every appearance unforgettable.
The collection includes a selection of long and short dresses, velvet or sequin skirts, delicate knitwear and blouses featuring beautiful lace. Selected accessories and jewellery pieces complement the range to provide the final touch to any festive look.
The festive collection will be available from November 23 at Sezane.com, on the app and in Sézane Appartements.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com