SF1OG as winner of the UGG® CULTURE CHANGEMAKER PRIZE

The global lifestyle brand UGG® in collaboration with the Fashion Council Germany named SF1OG the winner of the UGG® CULTURE CHANGEMAKER PRIZE at the "Fireside Dinner" in Munich last Tuesday, October 24, 2023. SF1OG was selected by a jury of industry experts who evaluated the conceptual redesign of the iconic UGG® Classic Mini Boot from the perspectives of innovation, creative excellence and sustainable execution. As part of the competition, the newcomer brand will receive prize money of €40,000. All concepts used innovative materials from regenerative agriculture, reflecting UGG®'s commitment to highlighting the importance of its regenerative initiatives.

The winning brand SF1OG was founded in 2019 by the designer Rosa Marga Dahl and her co-founder Jacob Langemeyer. Their concept and its implementation as a prototype were particularly convincing thanks to their sustainable approach and high-quality workmanship. Using old cables and an outward-turned regenerative twinface, the boat's reinterpretation is a fusion of technology and natural materials. The winning creation will be presented at the SF1OG fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week in February 2024.

The two runner-up brands are Namilia and Kasia Kucharska.