'Sightseeing': Samsøe Samsøe's Spring Summer 2026 campaign

For Spring Summer 2026, Samsøe Samsøe presents 'SIGHTSEEING' – a campaign that explores the familiar ritual of travel through a modern, fashion-forward lens. Shot in Belgrade by photographer Philipp Paulus, the imagery captures a sense of movement, observation, and playful curiosity, reflecting the season's focus on layering, versatility, and ease.

Starring Lily McMenamy and Cherif Douamba, the campaign follow the talents as they move in and around one of Belgrade's most iconic landmarks: the Avala Tower. Its clean geometric lines and panoramic views form a striking backdrop – a structure that is both destination and design object, mirroring the architectural precision and elevated simplicity found throughout the collection.

Embracing the theme of sightseeing, the talents engage with a series of classic travel props: selfie sticks, binoculars, and a large-format paper map that becomes a visual anchor throughout the season and its activations for the brand. The styling brings the SS26 collection into focus, highlighting the brand's signature approach to layering, contrast, and materiality.

Credits: Samsøe Samsøe

A selection of key outerwear and knitwear pieces is paired with relaxed essentials and technical fabrics, underscoring the individual, slightly offbeat way the talents combine their looks. The season's new bags – especially the backpacks and weekenders – take on a central role, their functionality and clean construction aligning naturally with a narrative rooted in travel and mobility.

Expanding on the visual story, the 'SIGHTSEEING' videos capture the same spirit of exploring a city from multiple perspectives. Blending footage filmed by the videographer with clips taken directly through the talents' front-facing phone cameras, the videos pair polished scenes with the immediacy of personal documentation. The result is a hybrid visual language that feels both editorial and lived-in – a subtle nod to the way modern sightseeing unfolds, part curated, part spontaneous.

Together, the imagery and film offer a dynamic portrait of the Spring Summer 2026 collection: a season defined by movement, discovery, and individual expression.'SIGHTSEEING' becomes more than a campaign title – it is an invitation by the brand to observe, reinterpret, and engage with the world through one's own lens.