Silver Defy Skyline 36: two distinctive expressions of urban elegance

Introduced in 2022, the Defy Skyline embodies a dynamic and architectural spirit inspired by the avant-garde design codes of the Defy models from the late 1960s. The line is fully aligned with contemporary lifestyles. It has quickly become one of Zenith's cornerstones, evolving into a versatile collection expressed through multiple sizes, materials, and configurations. This evolution continues with the introduction of a refined silver-toned dial for the 36 mm version. It is available in two distinct versions: an elegant, minimalist interpretation and a more radiant variant enhanced with brilliant-cut diamonds.

Credits: Zenith

The Defy Skyline 36 is a unisex model initially available in deep blue; sky blue; pastel green; and pastel pink. It is now updated with a new interpretation featuring an elegant silver dial. The characteristic engraved geometric four-pointed star pattern remains central to its identity, a modern version of the historic “double Z” logo from the 1960s. Luminescent hour markers and hands ensure optimal legibility in low-light conditions. Available with and without brilliant-cut diamonds set on its twelve-sided bezel, the compact 36 mm faceted steel case stands out for its sharp lines and silhouette, reminiscent of contemporary cityscapes. The screw-down crown provides water resistance of 10 ATM, balancing a refined aesthetic with everyday functionality.

The Defy Skyline 36 is equipped with the Elite 670 automatic calibre, visible through the transparent case back. The movement features an elegant, modern grey finish and an open star-shaped oscillating weight. It operates at a frequency of 4 Hz and has a 50-hour power reserve.

This new silver-dial version features a practical interchangeable strap system, reflecting the collection's adaptability. With the push of a button on the back of the case, the integrated two-link steel bracelet can be easily swapped for the additional black rubber strap, which features a star pattern matching the movement's colour.

The Defy Skyline 36 with a silver dial is available at Zenith boutiques, online, and through authorised retailers worldwide.

