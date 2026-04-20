Skechers introduces Skechers Aero Razor™: ultra-lightweight performance running shoe for advanced runners

With the start of the running season and spring marathons and city runs approaching, Skechers introduces the Skechers AERO Razor™: an ultra-lightweight running shoe designed for speed, powerful toe-off and a smooth transition. The AERO Razor™ is developed for experienced runners who want to get the most out of every kilometre and are looking for a versatile shoe. The Skechers AERO Razor™ represents a new highlight in Skechers’ running collection and is inspired by the award-winning Skechers Razor 3 from 2018. The model combines a renewed design with performance innovations that support runners during tempo training and longer runs in the lead-up to a race day.

From fast 5 to 10 kilometre city runs to longer endurance runs towards a marathon, the coming months for many runners will be all about building rhythm, pace and confidence. This includes events such as Dwars door Brugge on May 10 and the Trek Stadsloop in Ghent on May 17, followed by others including Dwars door Mechelen on September 27 and Dwars door Hasselt on October 11. The Skechers AERO Razor™ is a perfect fit for this purpose: a lightweight running shoe made for both speed and long-distance runs.

This latest addition to the Skechers AERO collection features signature Skechers innovations, including Hyper Burst Pro™ midsole cushioning, which provides a resilient, ultra-lightweight running experience. For a powerful toe-off, the Skechers AERO Razor™ is equipped with a patented H-wing. Furthermore, the Hyper Arc™ technology helps to make every stride efficient and smooth. Support has also been considered: the Skechers Arch Fit® insole offers podiatrist-certified arch support. The outsole is made with Goodyear® rubber for extra traction, stability and durability.

Additional features:

Weight: 196 grams (men's size 42) and 159 grams (women's size 37)

Stack height: 36 mm – 32 mm

Offset: 4 mm

Credits: Skechers

Other models in the Skechers AERO collection

The Skechers AERO collection offers a suitable model for every level. The Skechers AERO Burst™ is the choice for endurance runners. This shoe combines a dual-density Hyper Burst Ice™ midsole with a carbon-infused H-plate in the forefoot and the Skechers Arch Fit® insole for long-lasting comfort, kilometre after kilometre.

The Skechers AERO Spark™ is a versatile running shoe, ideal for daily kilometres and also suitable for picking up the pace when needed. The shoe features a dual-density Hyper Burst Ice™ midsole for soft cushioning and firm support, a Skechers Arch Fit® insole for optimal arch support, and a carbon-infused H-plate for a powerful toe-off.

The full Skechers AERO Razor™ collection is available online, in selected Skechers stores and in specialised sports shops.

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