Skechers unveils new AERO collection of running shoes for SS25

Meet the new Skechers AERO running shoes. This collection represents the latest evolution of technical running shoes from the brand. Each pair is designed to offer a mix of speed, style and comfort, so runners can improve their personal bests every time. Whether you're training for a race or simply enjoying the freedom of a run at any time of day. Runners of all levels will love the feel of Skechers AERO. So, lace up and start your running adventure with the Skechers AERO.

Skechers Aero burst

Designed for long-distance runs, this well-cushioned running shoe combines premium comfort with performance-oriented technology for a great feel, kilometre after kilometre. The shoe features Hyper Burst Ice™ dual-density midsole foam, a carbon-infused H-plate in the forefoot and the updated Skechers Arch Fit® support system. This distributes pressure under the foot over a larger surface area. This ensures long-lasting comfort and enjoyable runs. The breathable, technically designed mesh upper and anchored tongue design maximise comfort during intensive, high-mileage training sessions. The tongue is also anchored with a medial connection to prevent shifting. Extra soft details throughout the shoe provide the feel of a premium long-distance running shoe.

Additional features

Weight: 309g (men's size nine) / 247g (women's size four)

Stack height: 41mm – 35mm

Offset: 6mm

Credits: Skechers

Skechers Aero spark

Designed to cover many kilometres with excellent cushioning underfoot, this running shoe can also pick up the pace. The running shoe features a dual-density Hyper Burst Ice™ midsole for soft cushioning and support. It also has an all-new Skechers Arch Fit® insole, specially adapted for runners, which provides subtle support. In addition, the running shoe has a carbon-infused H-plate for a quick toe-off and the right amount of torsional rigidity. The breathable, technically designed mesh upper with lace-up closure ensures a stable fit on every run.

Additional features

Weight: 275g (men's size nine) / 221g (women's size four)

Stack height: 36mm – 30mm

Offset: 6mm

Credits: Skechers

Skechers Aero tempo

This high-performance, race-day shoe offers a dynamic, cushioned design packed with innovations. This running shoe is optimised for a lightweight and stable running experience. The breathable, woven TPU upper keeps your feet cool, while the Hyper Burst® midsole provides comfortable cushioning. The full-length internal carbon plate provides extra flexibility and stability. Unique to this model is the Hyper Burst Pro™ insole, which makes every step cushioned and responsive.

Additional features

Weight: 241g (men's size nine) / 215g (women's size four)

Stack height: 38mm – 34mm

Offset: 4mm

Credits: Skechers

The first models of Skechers AERO Burst and Skechers AERO Spark will be available from July 15, 2025 in Skechers brand stores and on the Skechers website.

