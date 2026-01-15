Skechers welcomes Sofía Vergara as new brand ambassador

Skechers is pleased to introduce the world-renowned actress, entrepreneur and fashion icon Sofía Vergara as its new brand ambassador. Known for her distinctive style and charismatic presence, both in front of and behind the camera, Vergara will help Skechers shape the future of footwear fashion that combines style and comfort.

Throughout her career, Vergara has been nominated for five Emmy awards and five Golden Globe awards, most recently for her role in Griselda. In 2025, she made history as the first Latin American woman to be nominated for the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series.

“I don’t do anything I don’t believe in - and I truly believe in Skechers,” said Sofía Vergara. “I’ve been wearing Skechers for over a year now and they have completely changed my opinion of trainers. They are not only comfortable, but also chic, stylish and easy to combine with everything in my wardrobe. That’s why this partnership felt so natural.”

Credits: Skechers

Vergara first noticed Skechers not through business negotiations, but in a shopping centre. After a knee operation, she was looking for supportive, stylish shoes. She discovered Skechers herself and bought several pairs before learning that her team was already in talks with the brand.

As the new face of Skechers, Vergara will now feature in a new global campaign that highlights the brand’s hallmarks: style, versatility and comfort. The campaign will focus on Skechers’ iconic Hands-Free Slip-ins Glide-Step models.

“Sofía embodies everything Skechers stands for: courage, self-confidence and a focus on comfort,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “She brings fresh energy to our brand and her passion for great design will be reflected in everything we do together.”

With more than 50 million followers and global recognition stretching from Hollywood to Barranquilla, Sofía Vergara brings unparalleled star power to the Skechers brand world. She joins a tradition of popular personalities who have inspired people with Skechers for generations. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter where effortless style and everyday comfort will make history together.

