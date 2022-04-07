Slaye, meet our muse

Let us introduce you to Charlotte. She is 30 years old, an interior designer by profession, and above all someone who completely fits Slaye's image. We had an interview with her so we could ask some important questions. This way, we were able to create a better picture of our muse.

Q: Hi Charlotte, can you tell us something more about yourself?

A: Yes, of course. So I'm Charlotte, I'm 30 years old and I'm a self-employed interior designer. In my spare time, I like to cook (especially with fresh products that I buy on the market on Sunday), go jogging or have dinner with my friends. I also like travelling and discovering new cultures. And like almost all women, I love shopping very much.

Charlotte, Slaye's muse, courtesy of the brand

Q: What do you like to read and watch?

A: I like to read fashion blogs or fashion magazines such as Slow Fashion Forward. I also like to read interior design books and get some inspiration out of them. I don't watch much TV, but once in a while, I like to watch a romantic movie.

Charlotte, Slaye's muse, courtesy of the brand

Q: Can you describe your clothing style?

A: I like to wear clothes from Scandinavian brands because they always work with good rich fabrics. Usually, I choose sober neutral colors such as beige, grey, white, dark blue, black... I like solid-colored clothes or clothes with calm patterns, I would never wear clothes that were too conspicuous. Sometimes I do pimp my outfit by wearing a slightly more eye-catching accessory. I carry my clothing style through to my choice of shoes. I also like to wear sober-colored, comfortable shoes.

Charlotte, Slaye's muse, courtesy of the brand

Q: Where do you like to shop?

A: To start with, I prefer to shop in physical stores. I’m a huge fan of the brand JUST Female. Not only because it’s a very nice and quality brand but they also have some sustainable pieces and I find that very important. When it comes to shoes, in winter I love wearing leather ankle boots. In summer I choose Slaye without a doubt. I like all their sandals, but my favorite pair are the lilac suede mules with a heel height of 2 cm, called Matilda.

Matilda sandals from Slaye, courtesy of the brand

Q: Why do you choose Slaye?

A: Because Slaye's core values are the same as mine. They focus on timelessness, simplicity, comfort and quality and all of that is very important to me as well.

Let’s start with timelessness. Nowadays, fashion is evolving very fast and it’s getting harder and harder to keep up with the latest fashion trends. Slaye creates elegant & timeless sandals that are trendy season after season and I think that’s great.

Then simplicity. I always say “less is more”, so I’m certainly a fan of Slaye’s minimalistic, effortless designs. Next, there’s comfort. For me, comfort wins over the painful ideal of classics.

The days when you had to wear high heels to look classy are over. You can be chic too when you pair sandals with the perfect outfit! I definitely prefer effortless shoes, all you have to do is slide your feet in and you’re ready to go!

And last but not least: quality. In my opinion, it’s quality over quantity. I think it’s better to have one pair of quality shoes than three pairs that cannot guarantee quality. Slaye offers this quality and the thing that’s even more amazing is that it is affordable at the same time.

Q: To finish, what’s your personal philosophy?

A: I think we all need to do our bit when it comes to sustainability. I do this by buying sustainable clothing and by moving away from fast fashion. I no longer let fleeting fashion trends dictate what I buy and I try to focus on brands that produce timeless and quality clothes and shoes. Just because of the fact it's timeless, I don't constantly feel like I have to buy something new.