Smooth run: Hoka introduces new Clifton 11

Hoka, the sports footwear brand from US group Deckers Brands, has unveiled the Clifton 11. This is the latest version of its daily training shoe, according to a press release. The announcement was made in Milan on July 16.

Since its debut in 2014, the Clifton line has focused on responsive cushioning. The Clifton 11 combines the cushioning of previous models with a revised, more breathable engineered knit mesh upper and an updated, ultra-soft insole. According to the brand, the result is a smoother ride.

“With the Clifton 11, we have built on this legacy, refining the fit, updating the engineered mesh upper and improving the insole,” said Bekah Broe, senior director of Hoka's performance footwear division.

Image: Hoka

The shoe features a jacquard mesh upper with 3D reinforcements, reflective details and a dual lacing system. It retains the sole of the previous model underfoot. The Active Foot Frame, which focuses on the rearfoot, and the brand's signature Meta-Rocker geometry promote stability and a smooth heel-to-toe transition. The launch is accompanied by the “Look What Smooth Can Do” campaign.

The Clifton 11 is available online and at authorised retailers in numerous colourways, with a recommended price of 160 euros. The model has an 8-millimetre drop and weighs 282.8 grams for a men's size 10 and 236.4 grams for a women's size 8.