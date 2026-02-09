Smythson X sacai: Commitment to timeless craftsmanship

Launching on 13th February 2026, Smythson and sacai are proud to unveil a collaboration that blends Smythson’s commitment to timeless craftsmanship with sacai creative director Chitose Abe’s distinctive hybrid design aesthetic. The collaboration was conceived out of Chitose Abe’s personal connection to the brand as a long-standing Smythson customer, having used the brand’s iconic travel accessories and diaries for many years.

The collaboration saw the sacai team play a central role in the creative process, with the collection comprising a trio of signature Smythson products: a passport cover, pouch, and Chelsea notebook, all crafted from Smythson’s signature crossgrain black Panama leather. Each piece features a miniaturised set of structured handles inspired by Smythson’s storied briefcases and luggage, reinforcing sacai’s identity through unexpected juxtapositions and a disruptive reinterpretation of classic designs.

‘It is wonderful to see some of our most iconic Smythson products reimagined through the eyes of Chitose and her team. It has been an honour working with the sacai team to bring this collaboration to life.’ Paolo Porta, CEO – Smythson

‘I feel that Smythson’s products have a quality that enriches everyday life. At sacai, we also place importance on creating from an extension of the everyday. By building on the shared philosophy at the core of both brands, and layering our own brand elements onto the traditions Smythson has cultivated over time, I believe we were able to create a new sense of everyday.’ says Chitose Abe, Creative Director at sacai.

Available online and in selected stores from 13th of February, .2026