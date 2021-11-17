Sockshouse; legwear on demand

Sockshouse. What's in a name.

With 55 years of experience in legwear, it is safe to say that Sockshouse 'knows the ins and outs' of the industry. And not just at product level, as is evident from their proactive approach at the start of the Corona pandemic. The result? A well thought-out stock that retailers can order from.

At leg- and underwear specialist Sockshouse, the effect of the Corona pandemic on the retail sector was quickly apparent. Commercial Director Joris Bongers: "It goes without saying that Corona also affects the entire retail chain. That became clear to us very quickly. Customers' purchasing behaviour changed as a result of shop closures and the uncertain situation. Very understandable, of course. It would mostly come down to in-season orders. That's why we decided to focus even more on building and maintaining a sufficient stock. Of course, that already applied to Never Out Of Stock items, but now also more to seasonal collections."

Order today, get it the next working day

Sockshouse houses well-known A-brands including the expressive XPOOOS and fashionable Marcmarcs, which you have already read about at FashionUnited. Both have a seasonal collection. Marcmarcs is also known for a broad basic collection including a wide range of tights. This also applies to the Marianne brand, a well-known name for specialist shops. Joris: "We understand that customers are forced to be more reactive. For all our brands, socks and tights are now almost always available from stock. To a greater extent for NOOS articles, but certainly also for our seasonal collections. So retailers can come to us for last-minute gift packages and festive tights. The lead time? Ordered today, delivered the next working day."

The no-nonsense character of Sockshouse makes the organisation flexible and proactive. Joris: "Still need a Black Friday deal? We like to think in terms of possibilities. We do that, of course, but in this special time we like to go the extra mile."

About Sockshouse

Sockshouse is a distributor and houses its own A-brands including XPOOOS, Marcmarcs and the well-known functional / technical sock brand STAPP. The trusted brands Marianne, Teckel and Basset are also part of the brand portfolio. As licensee / distributor of the leading O'Neill, Fila and Studio 100, Sockshouse has also earned its stripes in the field of underwear and nightwear. Looking for a private label partner? Sockshouse develops complete private (fashion) label collections for third parties.