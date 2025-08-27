Soeur Eyewear: A new look

The project

Soeur translates its taste for bold lines and colour into an eyewear range featuring three styles with distinct characters. Lee, with its oversized mask form, stands out with its contemporary sculptural lines; Jean, with its cat-eye, brings finesse and femininity to the face; Amber, with its tapered metal frame, embodies 1990s’ pared-down understatement.

Made in Italy, the glasses meld materials – acetate and metal – with the Soeur colour identity: deep brown, mineral taupe, dense mocha, luminous anthracite and intense black. The attention to detail continues with a custom-designed case for each pair, accompanied by a cotton pouch and a branded care cloth. Available online and in Soeur boutiques.

Credits: Soeur

Credits: Soeur

About Soeur

Embodying what we are with taste, ease and authenticity. Feeling good here and anywhere. These are the principles of Soeur, a French women’s ready-to-wear label founded in 2008 at the instigation of two sisters, Domitille and Angélique Brion, a complementary duo driven by the desire to dress women of all generations. They draw on their memories, their travels and a quintessentially French notion of style to create delicate, accessible and comfortable collections, in colours that stand the test of time.

Credits: Soeur