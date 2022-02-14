Solidus Autumn/Winter 2022/23 Collection

A sense of hygge with Solidus - This is how happiness works!

The Scandinavians lead the way: They live and love “hygge”. It is this feeling and an attitude to life, to make a particularly pleasant time for oneself. Our new collection brings exactly that hygge cosiness to all stressed feet with its fashionable comfort5. Enjoy the moment and forget the negative for a short moment. With the new Solidus AW22 collection, the wearer simply treats him-/herself to something good and can finally enjoy the time on his/her feet carefree. A new attitude to life that makes you happy! Comfort5 means perfect fit, soft padding, optimal damping, ideal support with high form stability and individual adjustment thanks to removable footbeds. Perfect for feet that need a lot of attention and care.

Picture: Solidus, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Function meets fashion.

This becomes clear at first glance with the new Solidus collection. “It's about more cosy chic, more sophistication and a certain sporty but also cosy elegance that fits perfectly with the new femininity in women's wear”, explains Solidus Managing Director Yvonne Breinlinger. This is reflected in high-quality materials and charming details: velvet goat, patent and noble embossing meet natural colours and the classic black, accompanied by fine accessories in gold and silver. Side zippers make it easy to put on and take off all models. Soft padding and a breathable, lightly brushed microfibre lining ensure a feeling of well-being every step of the way.

More heel!

The new sneaker group KARMA (width K) impresses with its slightly higher, two-tone wedge sole (45 mm) made of slip-resistant TPS/TR light. In addition to a beautiful gait pattern and sporty style, "KARMA" guarantees the perfect balance between stability and running dynamics thanks to the raised heel and toe. Crash-patent , gold-coloured eyelets, lurex laces and subtle metallic details add a touch of glamour to sneakers and sneaker boots. Indispensable for trendsetters: lightly padded materials with cassette stitching, available in a matt or high-gloss look depending on taste.

Picture: Solidus, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

More width!

Wide and fashionable? No one else than Solidus manages this balancing act with more sophistication. The attractive sneakers from the new MIA group (width M) do not show their volume. Double velcro allows for even easier entry; velcro and leather stretch versions offer comfort at the highest level.

Bikerboots all soft!

The popular KINGA boot group now impresses with even more comfort and cosiness. Thanks to the special stretch materials and a unique SolicareSoft feature, the stretch boots also allow feet with hallux valgus and co. to walk and stand fashionably and pain-free at the same time. New colours like green port, sod and night blue complement the classics black and cognac. Small details like golden eyelets increase the glam factor. The sole and heel of the suede ankle boots with gathered shaft are now designed in a crepe look throughout; striking frames, stitching and bright "winter pastels" are trendy.

All new Solidus models perfectly integrate the "hygge" attitude to life into everyday life. Through the special attentiveness for demanding feet, valuable relaxation phases and moments full of satisfaction and well-being arise.