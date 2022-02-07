South African Fashion Week Announces New Talent Search Finalists

South African Fashion Week has announced the six finalists of the 2022 New Talent Search. Competing in the country’s most prestigious fashion award for rising stars are:

• Thando Ntuli - MUNKUS • Nichole Smith - Ipikoko • Mikhile du Plessis - MeKay Designs • Calvin Lunga Cebekhulu - Czene.24 • Sanelisiwe Gcabashe – Gjenelo Couture • Mimangaliso Ndiko - Sixx6

Now in its 24th year, the winner will be announced on the 28th of April during the SAFW Spring Summer 22 Collections where the selected designers will feature their signature entries together with the debut capsule collection of the 2021 winner, Artho Eksteen.

The overall winner will receive R20 000.00 prize money towards developing their debut collection as well as a free runway show at SAFWSS 23 to launch this collection.

According to the SAFW director, Lucilla Booyzen, all the participating finalists are winners because the platform’s visibility to the media and fashion buyers ensures the national and international exposure that allows any fledgling career to gain the necessary entrepreneurial traction.

Photo: SAFW, FW22

SAFW’s New Talent Search has consistently unearthed future talent and served as a launchpad for many of the local industry’s most respected names since its inception in 1998. These include, MmusoMaxwell, Jacques Bam, Fikile Zamagcino Sokhulu, Michael Ludwig Studio, Saint Vuyo and Sipho Mbuto.