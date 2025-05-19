Spencer Badu makes footwear debut with HOKA collaboration

HOKA® , a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), is proud to introduce its latest collaboration with Canadian-Ghanaian designer Spencer Badu, marking the designer’s official entry into the footwear industry. Known for his elevated and subversive uniform-inspired apparel, Badu brings a deeply personal narrative to the collaboration, rooted in diaspora, discovery and the journey to oneself.

“The first shoe was a big challenge,” said Spencer Badu. “I wanted to create something that reflected the story of my brand. We design for movement, both physical and emotional, and this collaboration is an expression of that. It’s a representation of the journey we take to understand ourselves and our roots.”

The collaboration reimagines HOKA’s Elevon X silhouette with a bold yellow upper and iconic details that reflect Badu’s roots. In addition to the Spencer Badu logo, the shoe incorporates a Cowrie shell, once used as currency along the Gold Coast of Ghana, and two Adinkra symbols: Fawohodie (Freedom) and Nyame Dua (Tree of Life), which represent spiritual protection and personal liberation.

HOKA X Spencer Badu. Credits: HOKA

“This partnership captures the true spirit of a successful collaboration: authenticity, movement and meaning,” said Thomas Cykana, Senior Director of Global Collaborations and Partnerships at HOKA. “Spencer brought a vision that deeply aligns with our values, and together we created an emotional story told through his eyes.”

The collaboration also comes to life through a short film directed and produced by Badu. Shot between Ghana and Toronto, the film captures moments of introspection and movement, from bustling scenes in Accra’s Makola Market to quiet, personal scenes in the designer’s studio, serving as both a visual campaign and an artistic statement.

The Spencer Badu Elevon X is available at SpencerBadu’s website and in boutiques, as well as on HOKA’s website and authorized retailers worldwide. Retail price: €210.