Splish splash, colour clash: FIL NOIR Uomo's summer is a fullness of colours

Men like brights, they want colour. In Spring/Summer 23, FIL NOIR Uomo has a crush on colours: ultra-violet, bright orange, and vibrant shades of blue seduce as breath-taking flower prints. Unpretentious yet beautiful plain colours and subtle pastel-shaded watercolour prints mixed with some yellow, emerald green and non-colours breath uncomplicated elegance.

Shirts made of 100% linen and premium cotton, pure or in the mix, look summery casual, are ultra-comfortable and super soft. Jersey qualities add to the range of quality fabrics and enhance the notion of wellbeing and lightness.

FIL NOIR Uomo sets new standards in prints: whether mega-flowers or minimals, in bi-, tri- or multicolour, in pop-art or watercolour aesthetics – prints and patterns reach new dimensions, and come brighter, more radiant and more sophisticated than ever.

Picture: FIL NOIR, Men SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

To herald the summer, the November pre-delivery gives a taste of what’s to come: exciting prints from mini to maxi in orange, ultra-violet and a touch of sunshine yellow. Faux plains translate colours soft and casual. Nonchalance dominates the 1st delivery, with blossoms and flowers, circle and wallpaper patterns in muted shades of berry, green and blue, mainly on jersey. Light striped fabrics complement the uncomplicated range. Blue is not just blue – Selezione Blue keeps reinventing men’s favourite shade. In Spring/Summer 23, the blue excellency plays with black, grey, beige and white on jersey and cotton in sophisticated over-dyes for tough looks. Selezione Blue is an inherent part of the 2nd delivery, taking it blue overall. Piqué with elastane and high-quality linen with a woven dot are highlights of this delivery. The 3rd delivery provides floral prints like a flower field; natural khaki dominates in terms of colour.

The fabric that summer is made of: linen. 4 different styles in 25 colours each – FIL NOIR Uomo has the market’s largest linen shirt range on offer: short-sleeved bowler shirt, a casual slip-on style, classic hidden button-down or stand-up collar shirt – customer can choose their all-time favourites from a total of 100 variations.

Picture: FIL NOIR, Men SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Brand new: FIL NOIR Uomo for the beach. A small range of refined and high-quality swim shorts in water-repellent premium polyamide matching select patterned cotton shirts.

FIL NOIR Uomo keeps four deliveries. Within these dates, customers are free to allocate the ordered articles and, they are not bound by minimum order quantities. Moderate upward price adaptions will be necessary due to the increasing costs for raw materials, labour and production while FIL NOIR Uomo strives after maintaining several reference price levels.

Summer, sunshine, colour without limits… In Spring/Summer 23, FIL NOIR Uomo surprises with an exciting shirt range in multicolour. Whether eyecatcher in bright colours or understatement in subtle shades – FIL NOIR Uomo offers all you need for a cheerful summer!

FIL NOIR celebrates the summer, celebrate with us! Come visit us: From 07 – 09 July 2022 at Premium Berlin, hall 15, booth 15H-B 34 We’re looking forward to seeing you!

Picture: FIL NOIR, Men SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand