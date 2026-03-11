Sportmax: spring/summer 2026 campaign

For spring/summer 2026, Sportmax continues its exploration of movement, grounding the female form firmly in the real world.

Evolving from the previous season, the campaign places the Sportmax woman in an urban context, shifting her presence from abstraction to lived experience.

Shot inside a one-of-a-kind brutalist villa on the outskirts of Paris, the setting becomes a natural extension of the collection itself: architectural, precise, and uncompromising. Here, the woman is not suspended in an idealised space; she inhabits it, moving through structure, scale, and rhythm with intention.

Credits: Sportmax

The campaign reflects the central themes of the SS26 show, responding to an accelerated pace and a constantly changing landscape where movement is both physical and emotional. The concept of layering becomes central, mirroring the construction of the garments. Impalpable surfaces, overlapping prints, and architectural cuts interact with the body in motion, revealing a femininity composed of multiple layers, identities, and gestures.

Architecture and attire enter into a relationship. Proportions are redefined; volumes expand and contract. Botanical motifs, created from cosmetic pigments, float on transparent fabrics, creating optical illusions that change with movement and light. A visual language emerges, suspended between dream and reality, fantasy and function.

Rooted in urban life yet open to lightness and escapism, the SS26 campaign crystallises Sportmax's vision of femininity today: active, layered, and precise. A woman in motion, not imagined, but present.