Spring/summer 2026, according to American Vintage

The promise of longer, sunnier days inspires a desire for a lighter wardrobe. For spring/summer 2026, American Vintage focuses on comfortable materials, warm retro colours and relaxed fits. These pieces perfectly complement the essentials that form the DNA of the Marseille-based brand.

On the way to Lisbon

This season, the American Vintage team travelled to Portugal, to the cobbled streets of the capital. As always, the brand opted for authentic street casting. The faces of the spring and summer collection, women, men and children, are diverse yet unique.

“We shot both indoors and outdoors. We collaborated again with Pepe Lobez, a photographer we greatly admire at American Vintage. Videographer Thomas Lachambre, with whom we often work, perfectly captured the essence of this new collection. Together, they captured the portraits of this season's models, who are now part of the AMV family.” Jenny Lazzarelli, image director at American Vintage

Credits: American Vintage

Credits: American Vintage

An energetic season

This season, three worlds come to life. First is Delicatessen, a distinctly feminine and charming line. Soft materials and fluid shapes play with volume, creating a comfortable look. The fabrics range from shiny velvet to soft knitwear. The colour palette consists of pastel shades like butter yellow and soft marshmallow pink, complemented by a fresh splash of blue. These colours are featured in various beautiful prints, such as polka dots or stripes.

Next is Farmers Market, a collection inspired by the south, Provence and vintage tablecloths. These influences are translated into comfortable clothes that can be worn all day, both in the city and in the garden. The colours are vibrant, featuring strawberry red, citronella green and mottled blue, combined with prints ranging from fruity to floral.

Finally, the collection takes you back in time with Laundry. This nostalgic line is an ode to the colourful laundrettes of the 80s. Retro fits are combined with various materials: soft knitwear, denim and sweatshirt fabrics. The colour palette is bold and retro, with yellow, bright pink and purple.

Credits: American Vintage

Credits: American Vintage

Let the holiday begin

The menswear collection revolves around simplicity and relaxation, developed in three themes. First is Calm in Chaos, a wardrobe perfect for walks by the water that evokes the soft, nostalgic atmosphere of summer. Cotton is combined with sweatshirt fabrics and denim, the brand's signature materials. The colours are calm and natural, such as ecru, light brown and green.

Another theme is Countryside Gateway, which focuses on discovery and spending time in nature. The clothing is more functional and geared towards outdoor use, with materials that are both water-repellent and comfortable. The colour palette is inspired by landscapes, featuring shades of green, yellow and brown.

The highlight of the collection is Summer Lab, a relaxed take on the classic office uniform. It marks the moment when work gives way to holiday. This theme is all about stylish relaxation, with light cotton fabrics and updated tailoring that feels supple and comfortable, often with subtle stripes. The fits are looser and the colours range from light grey to deep dark grey.

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